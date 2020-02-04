U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing Akron mom

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old woman in front of her boyfriend last month.
According to Akron police, Tiffany Rhea was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car, when they stopped in the area of Eastland and Bethany Avenues around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Police said Rhea got out of the car and got into a verbal argument with Tyree Omenai, 26, of Akron, who pulled out a gun and shot her.
Rhea’s boyfriend rushed her to Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said Rhea was shot in the torso.
Omenai was arrested around 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the area of Eastland and Johnland Avenues in Akron.
He is charged with murder and aggravated robbery and locked up in the Summit County Jail.
