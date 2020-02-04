Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market rising from the ashes after devastating fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - August 21, 2019 is a day many in the Sugarcreek area won’t forget.
Co-owner Jan Tango says the market’s destruction by fire rocked the small community to its core. “In all aspects of it, it really affected a lot of people.” says Tango.
Firefighters were able to preserve a small portion of the building, but other areas still suffered smoke and water damage. Tango says, “There wasn’t much done the first five months, because there were so much behind the scenes stuff that had to be done, through our insurance and so forth. There’s quite a bit that has to be redone.”
After five months of reconstructing the building and dealing with insurance, the cost to restore and rebuild was $2.3 million. Those renovation efforts were meticulous, all the way down to making new blueprints to removing debris.
The absence of the flea business has hit not only the owners, but also impacted the livelihood of the people who work there. “We had 60 different vendors in there. And a lot of this was their income. So they are trying to stay afloat here, until we get back open. They’re calling all of the time, ‘When are we going to be open, We’re ready to go. We’re excited.’” says Tango.
During its season from March to mid-December, the market would see about 180,000 patrons, despite the market only being open from Thursday to Saturday.
She’s hoping for a grand re-opening date of late spring, but weather could delay remodeling efforts, thus delaying the opening.
