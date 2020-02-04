Westlake city worker changes plea to guilty, admits to stealing thousands of dollars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Forty-one-year-old Paul Johnson changed his not guilty plea in a case of stealing money from the Westlake Service Department Association.
“Okay, how do you plea to theft as indicted in count one, a first degree felony?,” Judge David Matia asked the defendant.
Johnson answered, '"Guilty."
Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Erica Barnhill says Johnson used the union’s funds like his own personal piggy bank.
“The defendant was an officer in the Westlake Service Department Association and had access to their communal banking account and used it to make purchases,” she told the court. “Money, groceries, cash, personal items, things of that nature.”
The North Ridgeville man also agrees to pay back $77,000 to the association. He resigned last year amid the theft allegations after working for the city for 13 years.
He faces six to 18 months in jail when he’s sentenced on March 4. He remains out on a $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.