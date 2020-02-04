What changes should be made at the West Side Market to bring more people in? The Taste Buds discuss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With vendors leaving and vacancies at an alarming level, many in the Cleveland area are concerned about the future and the fate of the century-old West Side Market.
Coming up on Taste Buds this week, we will discuss what can, should or could be done to revitalize the publicly-owned and operated market.
Leaders like Chef Rocco Whalen have offered to take over management of the market to turn it around.
Investor Alan Glazen has also pitched to the city to step in and make changes.
But so far, the city of Cleveland isn’t taking anyone up on their offers.
On this week’s show we’ll digest the discussion at the recent Sound of Ideas Community Tour hosted by WCPN at Market Garden Brewpub. Leaders from the city and the market served on a panel as citizens posed questions and offered suggestions.
Think you’ve got a plan that will leave the West Side Market better than before?
Do you think the city should give up control of the market and convert it to a privately-run operation?
Chime in during the show and let your voice be heard. We’ll read your questions and comments live.
Tune in to Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch it through our Facebook Live broadcast, our app or our website for live streaming. You may also watch the show via Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
