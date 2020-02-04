19-year-old man accused of kidnapping 2 women from Cleveland Metroparks hiking trails caught by US Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of violently kidnapping two woman along a Cleveland Metroparks hiking trail is now in custody.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Shane Barker was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged connection to two October 2019 incidents.
Barker attacked a 61-year-old woman near the Meadow Ridge picnic area in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Brookside Reservation on Oct. 20, 2019, according to investigators.
Three days later, the U.S. Marshals say the 19-year-old attacked a 41-year-old woman in the same area.
Both women were attacked and thrown to the ground by Barker, agents said.
“The Cleveland Metroparks police worked diligently to identify this violent suspect and as soon as he was identified the task force went to work to locate and arrest him," U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott stated. "He is a danger to the safety of our community and the city of Cleveland is safer with him behind bars.”
Both victims were able to escape from Barker and report the kidnapping attempts to police.
Cleveland Municipal Court records show that Barker faces assault and abduction charges.
Investigators are asking the public to come forward if they believe they were a victim of Barker’s.
