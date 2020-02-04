61-year-old man struck and killed in Cuyahoga Falls, driver on the loose

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old man on Feb. 2.
Cuyahoga Falls police said Robert Persinger, of Cuyahoga Falls, was struck in the area of 2nd Street and Grant Avenue around noon.
EMS transported Persinger to Summa Health System-Akron Campus, where he died.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of 2nd Street and Chestnut Blvd-Grant Street between 11:55 a.m and 12:06 p.m. that day to call Detectives Dirker and T. Davis at 330-971-8334.
For those that wish to remain anonymous, please call the confidential Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter tip line at 330-971-TIPS (8477).
