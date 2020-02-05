Anthony ‘Grim’ Lawson wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on sex offender charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has warrants out for the arrest of 44-year-old Anthony Lawson who may also be known as Grim.
Lawson has a previous conviction for rape and is required to register as a sex offender, but has failed to register his living situation.
In 2005 Lawson pleaded guilty to rape and gross sexual imposition and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Since his release Lawson has been convicted multiple times for failing to register as a sex offender and tampering with records.
Lawson also has a warrant out of Warrensville Heights for his arrest.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
