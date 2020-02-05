Armed suspect robs Little Caesars employee at drive-thru window

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed suspect robbed a Little Caesars employee at the drive-thru window.
Akron police said the man walked up to the restaurant in the 1200 block of Copley Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and placed an order.
The suspect then lifted up his sweatshirt, showing the handgun tucked inside his waistband and demanded money from the register.
Police said the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
After getting the money, the suspect ran behind the building.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
