Canton city leaders to vote on proposed downtown entertainment district

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 300 acres of land could be the home of a new entertainment district, but it’s all in the hands of city leaders to reach an agreement.
The mayor of Canton, Thomas Bernabei, presented the proposal to Canton City Council members and they’ve been mulling over the plan.
The area developers are looking at is Central from 12th Street NW to McKinley Avenue NW and Cherry Avenue NE.
It would include arts, retail, theater, bars, nightclubs and even a hotel.
Canton is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which brings in heavy foot traffic for the ceremonies. Many believe this proposed district will be good for business and attract new folks to the area.
Council members are expected to vote on this proposal Monday, Feb. 10.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.