Case Western students preparing for 12-hour dance-a-thon

The 12-hour SpartanTHON Dance Marathon is Feb. 15.

Case Western students are gearing up for their annual dance-a-thon to benefit local families.
By Damon Maloney | February 5, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Case Western Reserve University are getting ready to bust a move for a good cause.

Students are gearing up for their annual SpartanTHON Dance Marathon which raises funds for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Students raise money through donations and pledges- encouraging them to dance for 12 straight hours.

Last year, the group raised more than $80,000. This year they have the opportunity to reach a grand total of more than $500,000 raised over the past decade.

Mary Gentile visited Sunnyside Up to talk about the popular event.

