Case Western students preparing for 12-hour dance-a-thon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Case Western Reserve University are getting ready to bust a move for a good cause.
Students are gearing up for their annual SpartanTHON Dance Marathon which raises funds for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
Students raise money through donations and pledges- encouraging them to dance for 12 straight hours.
Last year, the group raised more than $80,000. This year they have the opportunity to reach a grand total of more than $500,000 raised over the past decade.
Mary Gentile visited Sunnyside Up to talk about the popular event.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.