Cleveland family reunites with first responders who rescued children from fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two sisters are alive thanks to Cleveland’s very own brave first responders. On Tuesday, the family met their heroes for the first time.
When Cleveland Fire Capt. Tom Lally found 2-year-old Ahmina Walker she was lying lifeless and unconscious on the floor of her smoke-filled bedroom.
'"The kitchen was fully involved with a fire and it was rolling out into the living room, and the rest of the apartment was filled with heavy smoke,” said Lally. “So, we really couldn’t see so we had to search through methodically to try and find the child."
"You’re doing a lot better than last time I saw you, honey,” Capt. Lally said to Ahmina.
On Tuesday, the 2-year-old was full of life, but when Capt. Lally handed little Ahmina over to paramedics, they didn’t know if she would make it.
“She was not breathing,” said Timothy Sommerfelt, Paramedic with the city of Cleveland. “She had no pulse. We immediately started CPR and after a minute of CPR she took a breath."
Thanks to the help of all of these first responders, everyone is OK.
“You know we don’t get many of these moments in our work, you know it’s honestly true,” said Sommerfelt. “Statistically speaking she should not be here so we’re all extremely excited by this outcome.”
Ahmina’s older sister, 8-year-old Jordyn Slone, also had to be rescued, it was security officer Steven Pozniak who saved her from the flames.
“I was on the ground trying to coax the little girl out of the window and she was visibly scared, so somehow I just thought vehicle,” said Steven Pozniak, Wakeman police officer and security officer for Safe Choice Security. “I pulled the vehicle up to the front of the building and tried to get her to jump and she’s a little super hero she did it.”
Their mother says she is just so grateful that all three of her children are safe and sound. “I can’t even explain it,” Garrett said “That night I felt like my life was gone and to see us back up and everybody doing good it’s like cherish every moment you have."
The paramedics even brought presents for the kids. The mom says she was worried about the scars this experience will leave on her kids, but she is confident today will leave them with lasting memories they will cherish.
