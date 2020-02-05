Eastlake mother prepares to donate kidney to daughter

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -An Eastlake mother has been given the opportunity to save her 21-year-old daughter’s life.
After seven long months of waiting, Cyndi Miller found out she's a match and can give her daughter a kidney.
“I want to be the one that gave her my kidney. I mean I was always there for her, and we went through this together,” Cyndi said.
At just 16 years-old, Ciara Miller found out she was in kidney failure.
“It’s scary at that age with all these doctors and all these life problems coming at you,” Ciara said.
Ciara spent most of her high school years going back and forth to the hospital for dialysis. At several points, her health was getting worse.
Her mom said, “Through all that, she got tutoring, she completed high school. I was so proud of her.”
Shortly after graduation, she got both her kidneys removed. For the last few years, her life has been very programmed.
“I have to do dialysis four times a day,” Ciara said.
Ciara says her family, friends, and boyfriend have made this experience a little bit easier. “I feel like this all happened for a reason and I'm just excited for my future.”
Ciara’s long-term goal is to be a nurse and help others. The first thing on her list is the kidney transplant scheduled for March 24.
To donate to Ciara’s cause, please click here.
