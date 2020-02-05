Family Dollar robbery suspect still on the loose after targeting the Cleveland store in Jan.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police need help identifying the male who is still on the lose after robbing the Family Dollar on 5170 Pearl Road at 9:21 p.m. on Jan. 23., according to the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
Police said the suspect walked up to the cash register and rang the bell for service.
When the employee asked how she could help, the suspect told her to give him all the money from the register, according to police.
The employee told the suspect she could not do that, according to police.
Police said when another employee came to the register, the suspect again told her to give him the money.
According to police, the suspect then grabbed one of the employee’s upper left arm.
The employee elbowed the suspect to get him off of her and pushed him out of the store, according to police.
Police said the suspect then ran away.
Police described the suspect as 5′6″ tall with a stocky build, and said he was wearing a grey hoodie, tan ski mask covering his mouth, grey sweatpants and dark tennis shoes.
Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you can identify the suspect or have any information of this crime.
