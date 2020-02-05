Family Feud uplifts grieving Cleveland Heights family after devastating loss

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Doing it for Daddy," said Melissa Kinney.
It is the reason why the Murphy family members from Cleveland Heights came back to Family Feud: to finish what they started.
In 2018, the Murphy’s made the cut after months of submissions, interviews and auditions. They were on in the Denver airport on their way to Los Angeles to film their appearance when they received tragic news about their husband and father, Melvin Murphy.
“We got a devastating phone call that he just suddenly passed away," said daughter, Kinney.
Kinney said they contacted Family Feud producers who were very understanding, and they flew back to Cleveland where they grieved and prepared to lay their 73-year-old patriarch to rest.
“We were high, we were so pumped on top of the world and then boom, came crashing down," she said.
Family Feud was on the back-burner until a year later, when the family decided to try again.
They believe their father would have wanted it that way.
“Some healing had happened so it’s still hard, but a healing had happened," said daughter, Monica Jackson
And so the Murphy family played three games, one airing last week. They wore personalized buttons to pay tribute to their husband and father.
“My dad said have fun, I ain’t gonna tell ya’ll how to do that so ya’ll brought us back out here to have fun and that’s what we’re gonna do, here to have fun," said Kinney on the show.
The Murphy family can’t say if they won or not, but they’re happy they got to honor Melvin’s final wishes.
See how the Murphy family does Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, February 7 at 3 p.m., right here on WOIO-TV.
They would love for you to cheer them on with #MurphyFamilyFeud and #DoItDaddy.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.