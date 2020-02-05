19 First Alert Weather: Icy wintry mix overnight mean slick spots tomorrow morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dry air mass has moved into northern Ohio today.
We’ll keep the forecast dry through at least 6:00 PM.
After 6:00 PM an icy wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move in from the southwest.
This wintry mix will linger through the overnight hours.
Anyone who is traveling overnight should extra careful.
Freezing rain will mean slick spots for overnight drivers.
Even early tomorrow morning during the morning commute there may be slick spots around.
In terms of falling precipitation, we’ll have to keep an occasional, hit or miss wintry mix in the forecast for tomorrow, as well.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.