Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TMZ is reporting that movie star Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.
The legendary actor, known for his tough-guy roles--most notably his part in Stanley Kubrick’s “Spartacus”-- had suffered a stroke in 1996.
Douglas was nominated for three Best Actor Academy Awards over the decades, but never brought home a statue.
Michael Douglas told People, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to.”
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.