Increase in reward for Cleveland Metroparks murder case, but time is the enemy of solving the crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The FBI and the family of Katherine Brown announced today they have increased the reward in the 2019 Metroparks murder case from $30,000 to $100,000.
Brown and her long-time friend Carnell Sledge were both shot in the head and killed while sitting on a park bench in the Rocky River Reservation on June 4, 2019.
Yesterday marked the eight month anniversary of the murder that investigators said has produced several leads, but they declined to share any new information about the case.
According to Dr. Carol R. Gregory, director of the criminal justice program at Baldwin Wallace University, time is the enemy of solving cases like this.
“Over time, victims, suspects, potential witness and even the original investigating officers may be hard or impossible to locate due to moves, deaths and memory loss," Gregory said. "Records may no longer exist, and evidence may be missing or degraded. However, cases that once seemed unsolvable may be resolved today due to advances in forensic technology, changes in relationships over time, improved information sharing and management, and public interest.”
The FBI tracks what it calls clearance rates, or closed cases, on violent crime in the U.S.
In 2018 less than 50% of all violent crimes were solved according to the FBI:
- 1,206,836 violent crimes
- 45.5% solved by arrest or exceptional means
When it comes to 2018 homicides alone, the numbers were better but still show how difficult they can be to solve:
- 16,214 homicides
- 62.3% solved by arrest or exceptional means
While technology, DNA, national databases and even social media have all helped advance the number of cases solved, sometimes it comes down to the right person coming forward.
“Over time, people’s situations and relationships change,” Gregory said. “Witnesses who no longer feel obligated by marriage, love or friendship may be willing to share information they previously withheld.”
