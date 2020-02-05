Jackson Township police release dash cam video of man driving stolen UPS truck

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a UPS truck, running from police, and then trying to break into other vehicles.
Jackson Township police said they spotted the stolen UPS truck at the intersection of Portage Street N.W. and Frank Avenue N.W. around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3.
According to police, officers tried pulling over the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Travis Lanier, allegedly refused to stop.
After a short pursuit, police said Lanier crashed the UPS truck at Portage Street N.W. and Wales Avenue N.W.
Lanier then allegedly jumped out of the UPS truck and attempted to steal several other vehicles.
When he couldn’t steal another vehicle, police said Lanier took off on foot, but was quickly arrested.
He is now locked up in the Stark County Jail and charged with obstructing official business and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Police added they believe Lanier may be involved in other crimes in the area.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.