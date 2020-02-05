Lake County 11-year-old dies from flu-related complications

By Julia Tullos | February 5, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 1:05 PM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old child has died from flu-related complications, according to the Lake County General Health District.

The child lived in Lake County, but no other details are being released at this time.

This is the second flu-associated pediatric death in Ohio.

On Dec. 31, 2019, a 16-year-old junior at Berea-Midpark High School died from flu-related complications.

Family members of Kaylee Roberts created a GoFundMe account.

As of Jan. 25, 2020, there have been 3.642 flu-associated hospitalizations reporter in Ohio so far this flu season, according to health officials.

