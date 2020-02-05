Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BAR SHOOTING-3 KILLED
Police: 3 killed in shooting at Ohio bar
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A shooting that left three men dead happened at a bar in Ohio that had been the target of a nuisance lawsuit by city officials. Police in Lima say two of the victims were found dead inside the bar early Tuesday. They say the body of the third person was found outside on a sidewalk. The shooting happened just before closing time at the bar in downtown Lima. Police Sgt. Jason Garlock says several other people were inside at the time, but it doesn't appear that anyone else was shot. Police say they have not made any arrests yet.
CARING FOR KIN
Ohio governor has plan to address relatives caring for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he's close to releasing a proposal for dealing with an issue related to approved relatives caring for children taken from their parents even when the relatives aren't licensed caregivers. Ohio has been under pressure from child advocates to follow a 2017 federal court ruling ordering equality in payments to non-licensed relatives and to relatives who become licensed. The issue has taken on new significance because the opioid crisis has seen a huge increase in the number of children taken from homes because of parents' or guardians' addictions.
DEAD BABY-ABANDONED CAR
Couple accused in 2017 death of baby found in abandoned car
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio husband and wife have been charged in the 2017 death of their infant son whose body was found in an abandoned car. Police in Toledo say Jenna Cisneros and Jacob Cisneros are both charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. They appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set bond for each at $500,000. Court records don't list an attorney for either one. Authorities say DNA tests show that they are the parents of the dead infant. Police said at the time that the baby's identity wasn't known and there were no signs of trauma on his body.
FATAL SHOOTING-PARKING LOT
Police: Man fatally shot in parking lot following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting in a parking lot in Ohio has left one man dead and two other males injured. Columbus police report officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in a parking lot behind the Columbus Metropolitan Library branch. The police release says officers found 18-year-old Jeremiah Williams critically wounded. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities say a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male also apparently were shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition. The initial investigation indicated the shooting followed an argument involving a large group of people.
UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT-CASE WESTERN
Case Western Reserve University president to leave this year
CLEVELAND (AP) — The president of Case Western Reserve University in Ohio will be leaving that position this year. The university says President Barbara Snyder announced Monday that she will leave by the end of the fall 2020 semester to become president of the Association of American Universities based in Washington, D.C. She was named president of Case Western Reserve in July 2007. The university in Cleveland says it will conduct a national search for Snyder's successor. The Association of American Universities represents 65 research universities. They include 63 universities in the United States and two in Canada.
OPIOID-NALOXONE
Study: Naloxone dispensing increased more than 2,000%
CINCINNATI (AP) — Research shows naloxone was dispensed more than 2,000% in Ohio since it was made available without a prescription in 2015. WCPO reports a new study by the University of Cincinnati showed obtaining naloxone without a prescription made a huge impact in the state. The drug was made available to purchase from a pharmacy without a prescription in July 2015. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again. Residents would have to go through an order process to get the drug before the law passed.
FORD RESULTS
Ford full-year profit plunges on slower sales, pension costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s profit last year plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and some big pension expenses. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $47 million in 2019, down from a $3.68 billion profit a year earlier. For the fourth quarter the company lost $1.7 billion, or 42 cents per share, weighed down by $2.2 billion in one-time pension costs. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 12 cents per share for the quarter, falling short of Wall Street's expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted 17 cents per share. Quarterly revenue fell 5% to $39.7 billion, about even with Wall Street estimates.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
House leader urges action on bill tied to Ohio State scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of the Ohio House wants lawmakers to act on legislation to enable survivors to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor. About 350 accusers of the late Richard Strauss sued OSU in federal court, but months of mediation have yet to produce a settlement. Republican Speaker Larry Householder has asked a House committee to resume hearings on a proposal to create a window for the survivors to instead sue under state law. Householder says the university hasn't accepted responsibility for the harm that occurred. But Ohio State says it's committed to a “monetary resolution” and pursuing that through mediation.
AP-US-MACY'S-STORE-CLOSURES
Macy's to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping. The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy's current total. It didn't specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores. The corporate jobs will be shed as Macy's closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters. The moves announced Tuesday come ahead of Macy's annual investor meeting where CEO Jeff Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan.
VETERANS HALL OF FAME
Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame seeks nominees for next class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Veterans Hall of Fame is seeking nominations to honor people who have continued to contribute to their communities after their military service. Nominees must be current or past Ohio residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. They also must have been outstanding in volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy. Nearly 900 veterans have been inducted since the Hall of Fame's 1992 inception. They include astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman and fast-food entrepreneur Dave Thomas. The state Department of Veterans Services encourages people to submit nominations before a June 1, 2020, deadline.