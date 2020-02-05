Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A shooting that left three men dead happened at a bar in Ohio that had been the target of a nuisance lawsuit by city officials. Police in Lima say two of the victims were found dead inside the bar early Tuesday. They say the body of the third person was found outside on a sidewalk. The shooting happened just before closing time at the bar in downtown Lima. Police Sgt. Jason Garlock says several other people were inside at the time, but it doesn't appear that anyone else was shot. Police say they have not made any arrests yet.