LSI: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period.
LSI shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
