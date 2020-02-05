M/I Homes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $41.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.57 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $742.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $127.6 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.
M/I Homes shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 71% in the last 12 months.
