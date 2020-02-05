New person in Ohio being tested for coronavirus, department of health says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new person is being tested for coronavirus but few details are being shared by the Ohio Department of Health.
Samples were taken and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.
Results are expected soon.
A local health department is monitoring the person.
The ODH said it will not release more details until the results are available, but said Ohio remains at low risk for the virus as there are no confirmed cases in the state.
“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” said Amy Acton, MD, MPH, director of ODH. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”
The first human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the United States was documented in Illinois at the end of January, and there was a connection to Cleveland.
A 61-year-old woman, who contracted the coronavirus during a recent trip to Wuhan, China, transmitted it to her husband, according to CBS Chicago.
The city of Cleveland confirmed to 19 News that the husband traveled to Cleveland for one day on Jan. 14, but he did not show coronavirus-like symptoms during his time in the city.
Also at the end of January two students at Miami University of Ohio were tested for the virus but the results were negative.
The Ohio Department of Health announced a new process today for sharing information about 2019-nCoV updates.
Starting Feb. 5, the department will begin posting numbers of any Ohio confirmed cases on the ODH website by 2 p.m.
The numbers are expected to be updated twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.