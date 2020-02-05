Northeast Ohio Weather: Mixed clouds and sun today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air has settled into our area so we will be quiet today. I went with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 30′s. It will be colder east of Cleveland. Low pressure is developing this morning around Houston, Texas. This storm quickly lifts northeast later today and tonight. The storm will track south and east of us tomorrow. Moisture arrives tonight. Northeast Ohio will be on the edge of the rain, ice, and snow. I went with a winter mix, consisting of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. You will be all rain if your temperature is above 32 degrees. There will be accumulation of ice and snow. Travel will turn treacherous tonight. We do have an ALERT out for this threat. The team is monitoring this for you.