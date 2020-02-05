Olmsted Township police officer honored at State of the Union after his firefighter son died trying to save others

“Olmsted Township Police Officer Gary Wilson was born and raised in Northeast Ohio and currently lives in Olmsted Falls. Gary became a sworn police officer in 2003, and after starting off as a dispatcher and watching the officers perform their duty, he fell in love with the profession and became full-time in 2012. Gary was one of two police officers honored by the township last year for rescuing a disoriented man who wandered away from home during a snowstorm and collapsed in a wooded area. In memory of his fallen son, Gary intends to create a scholarship to help others attend the fire academy who otherwise would not be able to afford it.”