Olmsted Township police officer honored at State of the Union after his firefighter son died trying to save others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The memory of U.S. Army Veteran and Columbia Firefighter Brett Wilson lives on after he died while trying to help the victims of a car crash when he was off duty.
Wilson was near his Olmsted Township home when he heard a car strike a utility pole that snapped in half on Oct. 27, according to officials.
Authorities said when he went to help the victims, he was electrocuted by downed power lines.
Wilson was killed when he came in contact with downed wires.
Columbia Township Fire Chief Raymond Anthony said Wilson’s goal in life was to become a full-time paramedic and fireman.
The chief said he was already well on his way, as he had just finished his paramedic training.
As a volunteer firefighter at the Columbia Station, Wilson was paid, but was only able to work limited hours.
He worked the maximum every week, according to the chief.
“He was an energetic kid and his goal in life was to be a career firefighter,” Chief Anthony said, “He just loved helping people.”
U.S. Congressman Anthony Gonzalez honored Wilson by bringing his father, Olmsted Township Police Officer Gary Wilson, with him to the State of the Union on Tuesday.
According to Congressman Gonzalez:
“Olmsted Township Police Officer Gary Wilson was born and raised in Northeast Ohio and currently lives in Olmsted Falls. Gary became a sworn police officer in 2003, and after starting off as a dispatcher and watching the officers perform their duty, he fell in love with the profession and became full-time in 2012. Gary was one of two police officers honored by the township last year for rescuing a disoriented man who wandered away from home during a snowstorm and collapsed in a wooded area. In memory of his fallen son, Gary intends to create a scholarship to help others attend the fire academy who otherwise would not be able to afford it.”
Congressman Gonzalez also honored Wilson on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives back in November after the crash.
