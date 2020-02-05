Pregnant with Possibilities: Working with teen moms and dads, helping them through rough times and turning their challenges into opportunities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Veranda Rodgers is the Executive Director of Pregnant with Possibilities/PWPRC. She told us about her own struggles when she was a teen mother at 16 and how she worked through them.
“The day I got pregnant I made it my mission that I would always be on the honor roll. From the time I found out I was pregnant to the time I graduated from High school I made the honor roll because at the end of the day I knew my child was watching," Rodgers said.
When Rodgers left high school and went to college there were time she wanted to give up.
“You know how hard it is to go to college and have a small child. Thank goodness, I had my parents, they were support, but everyone doesn’t have that same support or level of care,” Rodgers said.
Jasmine Dawson is a Community Program Facilitator with the organization. She has a passion for working with teen moms and their children.
“Helping the women to have the access to the resources that they need so that they can be the best parent or have the healthiest pregnancy possible. I think that is really what’s important. That is what they look for when they come through our doors,” Dawson said.
Rodgers also told us about that PWPRC offers a Women’s Empowerment Series that asks and answers to these and other questions, Do you feel like life is just passing you by?
Are you in need of a positive group that helps you accomplish goals?
It's a free four part series addressing struggles and goal achievement to offer real solutions to break the strongholds that have bound women to settle for less.
- Session One in 2020 started on Saturday, Feb. 8, titled Women of Passion - Helping women push through their pain & explore their passions.
- Session two: Saturday, May 2, 2020
- Women of Endurance - Giving the tools to increase self-esteem and embrace identity.
- Session three: Saturday, August 8, 2020
- Women of Virtue, Evaluating behaviors at a higher moral standard.
- Session four: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
- Women of Love - Love , Community , Transformation & Empowerment
