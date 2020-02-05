Reserve Square Apartment residents searching for answers after cars are vandalized in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents who live at the Reserve Square Apartments came out Wednesday morning to find their car windows were smashed. At least 10 cars were vandalized.
“I know that police is always patrolling- so I never expected this to happen and that’s the reason why I was always parking my car up over here,” said Swati Tadvi, resident. Someone also ransacked the inside of the cars.
“This is my new car... not sure how to react to this right now,” said Daabesh, another resident at Reserve Square.
Fortunately, most of the residents tell us nothing was stolen from their cars, but they still want to know who could do such thing.
“They are looking to take access off the camera which is right over there,” Daabesh added.
If you have any information that will help police find who did this, Cleveland police would like for you to call them.
