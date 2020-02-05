Reward increased to $100,000 in unsolved double homicide in the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a $100,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the unsolved murders of Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge.
They were both shot and killed on June 4, 2019 while sitting on a park bench together at the Rocky River Reservation property of the Cleveland Metroparks.
Investigators said Brown, 33, of Fairview Park, and Sledge, 40, of North Olmsted, had been friends for about 10 years and it was not unusual for them to meet in the Metroparks to chat.
FBI agents said they were killed between 5:08 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Two kayakers arrived at 5:18 p.m., saw the victims and immediately called 911.
FBI agents have been asking for anyone in the area around the time of the murders to call law enforcement at 440-331-5219.
“Someone in the public holds the vital piece of information needed to provide Kate and Carnell’s family’s an answer,” said Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith." If you have information regarding these unsolved murders, please contact law enforcement immediately. The families and the community need closure."
“We are using all available resources to bring justice for the victims of this tragedy,” said Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sledge died from several gunshot wounds to the head. Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
