2 suspects remain at large after robbing Dollar General in Cleveland at gunpoint in Jan.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are still searching for the two suspects who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint on Jan. 31, according to the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
Police said the two suspects walked into the Dollar General armed with handguns on 3040 Fulton Road at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The suspects pointed their guns at two employees and demanded money, according to police.
After the manager opened the register, one of the suspects yelled, “you’re taking too long, hurry up or I’m gonna shoot you,” according to police.
Police said they demanded that she put the money in a green plastic bag and left the store.
Police described the first suspect as a 5′9″ tall male with a slim build, wearing a black sweatshirt and a black and white face mask covering the bottom of his face.
The second suspect was wearing a mask, a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and black shoes, according to police.
Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you can identify the suspects or have information on this crime.
