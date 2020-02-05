Tallmadge Police adds K-9 to ranks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tallmadge Police Department is adding another officer to its ranks.
The newest addition to the Tallmadge Police Department will be a K-9 officer, Mattis.
K-9 Mattis is a 2-year-old male German Shepard weighing 85 pounds from Canada.
Officer Nate Ickes will be training K-9 Mattis for the next few months in drug detection, tracking, area/building searches, article searches, and apprehension.
K-9 Mattis is expected to be certified for patrol work in May.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.