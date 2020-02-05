University Hospitals facing new litigation in embryo case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s approaching the second anniversary of the freezer failure that destroyed nearly 4,000 embryos at the University Hospitals Fertility Clinic in Beachwood and a Cleveland law firm will provide an update on the case as well as discuss new litigation against University Hospitals.
The law firm Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane holds a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to:
· Provide an update (including settled cases)
· Reveal new litigation it will file this week
· Discuss options for an estimated 100 to 200 victims who have not joined any lawsuits
The freezer failure occurred when someone turned off an alarm at the clinic located at UH Ahuja Medical Center that would have alerted staff that temperatures had heated to dangerously high levels during maintenance in the tanks used to store eggs and embryos.
The freezers held the eggs and embryos for women who wanted to delay pregnancy or had concerns about the ability to conceive naturally in the future, for some woman -- sometimes because of illness -- their only chance to conceive a baby.
More than 150 families have already settled lawsuits as of last fall, with no details of the settlements made public.
Wendy and Rick Penniman of Broadview Heights had contended the embryos represented human persons and should be treated as patients but the they lost that case in an appeals court and settled their case in July.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.