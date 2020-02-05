3 vandals who broke out windows of 5 cars with rocks in Akron back in Nov. still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said detectives are still searching for the three suspects who broke out the windows of five cars by throwing rocks at them back in Nov.
The vandals also busted out the windshield of one of the work cars on the property, according to police.
Police said this happened at Sentry Fence on 556 Beacon St. around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.
If you can identify the suspects or have any information on the crime, call Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.