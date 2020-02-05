Will there be a cut of Cleveland City Council down from 17 to 9?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tentative deadline to submit a letter to remove a controversial issue, reducing the size and pay of Cleveland City Council, has come and gone.
Pastor Aaron Phillips, of the Sure House Baptist Church, is also the executive director of the Cleveland Clergy Coalition. His group met with Clevelanders First.
That’s the group that got enough signed petitions to get the reduction of Cleveland City Council and a salary reduction on the March 17 primary ballot.
“Our resolution was: let us take a step back and do a research feasibility study, so we can have evidence which would include input from the city residents for what is in the best interest of the city of Cleveland,” Phillips said.
A letter to the board of elections to remove the petition language from the ballot was supposed to happen by Monday, the 3rd. It didn’t.
Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, like others in council, is waiting for the agreed upon follow-through from the Clevelanders First group.
“Before anything becomes official in my eyes and the eyes of the law, the petitioning committee has to express its intent to withdraw to the clerk and to my knowledge that has not happened yet,” Kelley said.
Rev. Phillips reached out to Tony George and referred 19 News to Bill Ritter of Clevelanders First, whom reporter Harry Boomer talked to on the phone.
“Speaking to Mr. George last night, we have attorneys working on it, the language to have it removed from the ballot. When it’s ready and the language is correct we’re going to go down to the board of elections myself and a couple of other committee members, and we’re going to have it removed from the ballot. Issues 1 and 2, the reduction of council and reduction of pay.”
Council will have to pass a resolution nullifying the issue because language is still on the ballot.
“What the Cleveland Clergy Coalition is concerned about it is not having a war. We don’t want to have a war against the black folks and white folks, East Side and West Side,” Phillips said.
Kevin Spellacy, one of the attorneys representing the group Clevelanders First, says everything is moving forward and nobody is looking to back out of the deal to withdraw.
Right now, each of the 17 council members represents around 25,000 residents. If an independent study recommends cutting it down to 9 that number will increase to 47,000 per council member, and they would earn $25,000 less per year.
