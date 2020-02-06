Brecksville mayor explains impact Sherwin Williams office will have on the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Excitement is hitting the region as a large corporation announces it will stay in Northeast Ohio.
Sherwin Willams announced last fall it was considering re-locating, possibly even out of state.
Now, the paint company says it will not only build a new headquarters in downtown Cleveland, but it’s also investing in another local community-- Brecksville.
Mayor Jerry Hruby says the company will build it’s research and development office in town.
“Having that logo on your marquee somewhere in town is just a good thing,” he said.
Multiple buildings that were part of an old VA hospital were torn down to make room for development near the corner of Miller and Brecksville Roads.
Several other corporations surround the property, and Mayor Hruby is hoping for more.
“To add Sherwin Williams to that group is just really going to speak volumes for a community, and I think it will help as an economic development tool,” he said.
The Mayor would not disclose the tax incentives the city gave Sherwin Willams to agree to build in the city, but he says the deal is fair.
“Those documents will become public once they are in the hands of our approving bodies,” he said.
If the city council officially approves the plans, the company says it hopes to have its office operating in the Brecksville office by 2023.
According to the company’s press release, the bulk of the new jobs included in these plans will be in downtown Cleveland.
Still, several hundred people are expected to be hired to work in the research and development building.
