Browns announce they are raising season ticket prices for 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have announced Thursday they have raised season ticket prices for the upcoming season, and for the third time since 2008.
Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement despite the raising season ticket prices, the team will fall within the fourth least expensive season tickets in the NFL.
“We have a deep appreciation for the support of our season ticket members and fans. We will always prioritize providing affordable options for all while looking at ticket prices throughout the NFL to determine our structure. The last 12 years, our ticket prices have remained flat in many areas. After careful consideration and discussion, we created a moderate increase that will still fall within the four least expensive season tickets in the NFL. We fully understand that our results on the field have not met expectations, either ours or our fans, and we are working hard to create the success that our fans truly deserve.”
Here are some notes from the press release regarding the 2020 season ticket prices:
- Browns season ticket prices are estimated to once again remain among the four lowest of all NFL teams. The team’s season ticket prices have ranked among the four-most affordable in the league for six of the past seven seasons, including after the club’s $125 million renovations of FirstEnergy Stadium following the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
- Browns fans may purchase season tickets from accessible price points as low as $40 per game. Not including club spaces, season ticket prices are capped at $150 per game for seats located in the prime rows of sections at the 50-yard line.
- It marks only the third time in the past 12 years (since 2008) that the team has increased ticket prices in any capacity, while a significant number of sections also decreased prior to the 2017 season.
- Despite adjustments to pricing for the 2019 season, 43 percent of ticket prices did not change or decreased for Browns season ticket members last year.
- When the pricing structure changed in 2015, prices decreased or did not change for approximately 8,350 seats.
- Nearly 40 percent of the stadium will change by only $5 or less per game, while close to two-thirds of the stadium will be adjusted by $10 or less per game.
- Despite this year’s increase, more than 18,000 seats in the upper bowl – more than 25 percent of the stadium’s official capacity – remain less expensive than or equal to their respective prices in 2015 and 2016.
- Matching the demand for areas with the best sightlines and premium seat options, the most substantial pricing changes impact sections in the lower bowl nearest the 50-yard line, as well as club, premium club, and suite tickets.
The Browns said fans can visit the team’s website, or call (440) 824-3434 for more information on purchasing season-ticket deposits for upcoming seasons.
