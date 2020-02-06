Cleveland Cavaliers finalizing deal to acquire Andre Drummond from Detroit Pistons, according to report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to land two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons, according to a report from ESPN.
In exchange for Drummond, the Cavs will reportedly ship guard Brandon Knight and center John Henson to the Pistons.
Drummond, a 6-foot 10-inch tall center, averages 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds during his eight-year career.
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.