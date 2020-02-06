Cleveland Cavaliers finalizing deal to acquire Andre Drummond from Detroit Pistons, according to report

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Source: Carlos Osorio)
By Chris Anderson | February 6, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 2:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to land two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons, according to a report from ESPN.

In exchange for Drummond, the Cavs will reportedly ship guard Brandon Knight and center John Henson to the Pistons.

Drummond, a 6-foot 10-inch tall center, averages 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds during his eight-year career.

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

