Cleveland Heights residents take fight over brick roadways to the streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The brick streets on ten Cleveland Heights roads are part of the beauty of the city.
“We love the street. It’s part of the reason we bought our house,” says Exeter resident Mallory McMaster. “It’s charming.”
"I love it. It's historic," says Alan DeLong. "It's aesthetically pleasing."
But streets like Exeter have noticeable bumps, battered and beleaguered brick in need of a boost.
Residents like Anne Billington, who’s lived in her Exeter house for nearly 50 years, didn’t like the options on a recent survey:
- Asphalt
- Full reconstruction with brick
- Do nothing
“We didn’t want repaving or rebricking because we know that’s expensive,” Billington says. “But we just want repairs on the worst parts.”
The city had two spirited meetings about the brick streets and Cleveland Heights Director of Public Works Collette Clinkscale now calls for calm.
“It just ballooned into this big controversy that we were looking to replace all the brick streets with asphalt and that was never our intention.”
Brick streets cost hundreds of thousands of dollars or more to replace or repair than asphalt streets and the city had mentioned the idea of an assessment to cover the cost.
“My response again,” says Billington, “We’ve been paying taxes the same as that guy on that street and that guy on the next street and they haven’t done anything.”
The city has also discussed trying to find grant money to play to the upkeep and Clinkscale says the city will revisit the issue again in the spring.
