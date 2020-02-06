Dozens of schools closed and delayed in Northeast Ohio Ohio due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several schools are closed Thursday, Feb. 6 due to inclement weather.
Wednesday’s wintry mix left a sheet of ice on the roads and on top of vehicles.
Plan on extra time scraping off the car this morning if you are going out.
Closures in effect
- Geneva Area City SD: Closed
- Grand Valley Local SD: Closed
- Jefferson Area Local SD: Closed
- Pymatuning Valley SD: Closed
- St John School-Ashtabula: Closed
- Metro Catholic Parish Elementary: Closed Today; Illness
- St Albert The Great Elem: Closed Today and Tomorrow
RTA is also experiencing issues due to the conditions:
