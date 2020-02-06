Dozens of schools closed and delayed in Northeast Ohio Ohio due to weather

Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain with patchy ice the rest of the day
By Randy Buffington | February 6, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 6:05 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several schools are closed Thursday, Feb. 6 due to inclement weather.

Wednesday’s wintry mix left a sheet of ice on the roads and on top of vehicles.

We’ve been tracking conditions all morning long.

A wintry mix has made it's way across NE Ohio. Tiarra Braddock TV is out in Ohio City this morning tracking the icy conditions.

Plan on extra time scraping off the car this morning if you are going out.

Closures in effect

  • Geneva Area City SD: Closed
  • Grand Valley Local SD: Closed
  • Jefferson Area Local SD: Closed
  • Pymatuning Valley SD: Closed
  • St John School-Ashtabula: Closed
  • Metro Catholic Parish Elementary: Closed Today; Illness
  • St Albert The Great Elem: Closed Today and Tomorrow

RTA is also experiencing issues due to the conditions:

