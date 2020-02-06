GrafTech: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $174.9 million.
The Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.
The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $414.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $744.6 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.
GrafTech shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.
