The Greenhouse Tavern is closing on East Fourth Street in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greenhouse Tavern on East Fourth Street in downtown Cleveland is closing this month.
“It’s very surprising now it’s kind of hurting a little bit and I’m trying to get over it. I don’t want to see it go,” a manager said, adding Owner/Chef Jonathan Sawyer stopped by the restaurant Thursday and said Valentine’s Day will be the last day.
However, a Facebook post today said the final day of service will be Feb. 16.
“Love it … I enjoy being here, I fell in love with people that I meet and I know,” said employee Tyron Walker.
Greenhouse is Sawyer’s flagship restaurant.
He opened it in 2009.
In the last year, Sawyer has closed two other establishments.
In January 2019 he closed Trentina in University Circle after five years of service.
Noodlecat, which moved from downtown Cleveland to Crocker Park, also closed in January this year.
The Greenhouse Tavern is the second large restaurant to close on East Fourth Street recently.
Ristorante Chinato, owned by Chef Zack Bruell, closed May 20.
“This is unfortunate because Chinato is very popular, and many people consider it one of the best Italian restaurants in Cleveland,” Bruell previously said. “But at the end of the day, this is a business, and the numbers need to work.”
The closure came after months of negotiations between Bruell and the space’s landlord.
The two parties were unable to reach an agreement.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.