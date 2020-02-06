Grieving mom speaks about heartache, demand for justice following quadruple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murders of four young adults whose bodies were found in a vacant home on Cleveland’s east side remains unsolved.
The families of Aiyanna Quitman, DeJuan Willis, Christopher Monroe and Jazmyne Lawson are grieving. They’re also yearning for information that will help police catch the killer or killers.
Police discovered the four bodies Sept. 21, 2019 in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. An odor from 3616 E. 144th St. got police to the scene. It took the medical examiner’s office several days to identify the remains, because they were so badly decomposed.
A $10,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County for information about the case.
Lawson's mother, Christina Britton, spoke to 19 News about her daughter's unsolved murder.
"How do you just walk in a house and shoot and kill four people... and walk out leaving them to rot away like garbage?" Britton said. "How do you sleep at night?"
Police have released few details about the case, despite early on confirming that a gun was found at the scene near the bodies.
Thursday on 19 News at 11, Britton talks about her search for answers and the realty of losing not only a daughter but a grandchild. Lawson was pregnant when someone brutally murdered her.
