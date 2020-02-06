Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have welcomed back Andrew Berry. The 32-year-old Berry is the NFL's youngest general manager and only the second African-American currently holding that job. Berry was with Cleveland from 2016 to 2018, a dreadful span during which the Browns went 1-31 in consecutive seasons. Berry spent last season in Philadelphia and says part of his decision to rejoin the Browns was a chance to work with new coach Kevin Stefanski. The two struck up a friendship last year and are looking forward to working together to fix a team that last made the playoffs in 2002.