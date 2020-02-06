Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pete Rose has once again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing. Rose's lawyers submitted the application Wednesday to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 following an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on Cincinnati to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have made their expectations clear to Kareem Hunt and Odell Beckham Jr. Hunt was suspended eight games last season by the NFL and more recently was stopped for speeding and police found marijuana in his car. Hunt's actions prompted the Browns to meet with the running back and remind him to behave. Owner Jimmy Haslam says Hunt has to do better. Beckham made headlines for his behavior following his alma mater LSU's win in the national championship. Beckham met with new coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. They want Beckham back but want him to abide by standards.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have welcomed back Andrew Berry. The 32-year-old Berry is the NFL's youngest general manager and only the second African-American currently holding that job. Berry was with Cleveland from 2016 to 2018, a dreadful span during which the Browns went 1-31 in consecutive seasons. Berry spent last season in Philadelphia and says part of his decision to rejoin the Browns was a chance to work with new coach Kevin Stefanski. The two struck up a friendship last year and are looking forward to working together to fix a team that last made the playoffs in 2002.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia breezed to a 76-61 victory over Iowa State. Chase Harler added 14 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece and Jermaine Haley had 11 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia never trailed. Five minutes into the game the Mountaineers built a lead that didn't fall below double digits again. Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points. Iowa State fell to 0-7 on the road.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103. It was Schroder's eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of those games, including this one. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 15 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won eight of nine. Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love added 20 for the Cavaliers, who have lost 12 of 13.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds have completed a one-year deal with right-hander Pedro Strop woth $1,825,000, their first move to upgrade the bullpen in an offseason focused on offense. The 34-year-old Strop was part of the Cubs' bullpen the last six years. A hamstring injury limited him to 50 appearances last season, when he went 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six blown saves. The Reds have spent more than $165 million on acquiring players in the offseason, including the two biggest free agent contracts in club history.