At least 2 injured in Oakwood Village business fire

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters told 19 News at least two workers were injured in a business fire Thursday morning.
The fire started just before 11 a.m. at Federal Metal on Division Street.
The two victims were transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. No information on their condition is being released.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Since there was very little structural damage, firefighters allowed remaining staff to re-enter the building around 12:20 p.m.
