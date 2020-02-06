Man accused of causing deadly East 55th crash appears in court on new charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man Cleveland Police say is responsible for this deadly crash that happened last November faced a judge today.
Police say Lennard Duncan was high on PCP when he slammed his car into another vehicle killing one woman and injuring several others. And to top it all off, he wasn't even legally allowed to drive.
Duncan’s license was suspended for life after he pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old man in 2010.
You may remember hearing about 52-year-old Traci Simmons.
She was the woman who was killed in this horrific accident which took place on East 55th and Broadway.
According to Cleveland Police, Duncan was speeding when he crashed into Simmons’ car.
Now he faces new charges of including aggravated vehicular homicide and two DUI charges.
Duncan remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.
