Man accused of drinking beer while watching porn at Sandusky library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky-area man is temporarily banned from a local library after allegedly watching porn on a public computer while drinking a beer.
According to police, an officer was approached Tuesday just after 7 p.m. by a librarygoer who reported a man watching pornagraphic material on the computer at the West Adams Street branch.
Police found Clarence Stoll looking at inappropriate content while drinking a Budweiser beer. Several empty cans and some that were unopened were also found in a bag under Stoll’s computer.
The 40-year-old Sandusky man initially gave police his brother’s identity, but the officer recognized him and threatened to charge him with providing false information if he wasn’t honest.
The police reports states that Stoll would be charged with trespassing if he returns to the library within the next 60 days. He was cited with having an open container in a public place, a minor misdemeanor.
Records from the Sandusky Municipal Court show that Stoll was scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 5.
