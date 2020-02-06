Mettler-Toledo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $192.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $7.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.78 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.69 per share.
The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $844 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $840.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $561.1 million, or $22.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.20 to $4.30.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.85 to $25.10 per share.
Mettler-Toledo shares have decreased roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $778.10, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD