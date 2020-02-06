Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain with patchy ice the rest of the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Main roads are reported wet. Watch out for ice on parking lots and sidewalks however. Untreated secondary roads will have ice accumulation as well. Plan on extra time scraping off the car this morning. The steady rain/ice has moved out. We will have light rain around the rest of the day. It will still be light freezing rain if the temperature where you are is at 32 degrees or below. A major storm will be wrapping up by Friday morning east of us. New data has us in a heavy snow zone across our entire area. The heaviest snow will end up being south and east of Cleveland with the system. The wind will pick up Friday with snow coming down. This could end up being our most significant system snow this winter with over 6 inches for many neighborhoods. We do have a FIRST ALERT tonight and Friday for the heavy snow threat. Plan on a very slow morning drive tomorrow and possible school closings. The team will keep you informed.