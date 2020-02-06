Seat belts on school buses becomes top priority for Avon Lake resident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One concern for any parent with a school-aged children is school bus safety.
One Avon Lake resident is making it his mission to keep your kids safe. He’s pushing for new laws that would put seat belts on every bus.
Rudy Breglia has a calling.
A doctor for nearly 40 years, he’s continuing his duty to saving lives, during his retirement.
He says, “The installation of seatbelts in school buses is a substantial, critical and recognized improvement to school bus safety.”
“I look at seat belts, the same way you look at fire extinguishers. They’re an absolute needed precaution, to avoid catastrophic loss.”
Breglia’s mission was sparked by a deadly school bus accident in Chattanooga, Tenn. in November 2016. The wreck killed six children and injured others. The bus driver wasn’t hurt because he was wearing a seat belt. No other seat belts were available for the kids on the bus.
“It may not have saved all of them, but it would have saved some of them.” says Breglia.
This began Breglia’s journey.
Since 2017, Breglia has visited over 40 different towns and cities throughout the region, projecting his message of seat belts on school buses.
During those visits, many have been on-board with his vision.
He says, “I’ve been talking to people in government, in school districts, in city councils. By in large, I find a lot of support.”
Breglia says the mission is just getting started and he won’t rest until every Ohio child riding a bus is safe in a seat belt.
“Because everyday, kids are flying down the highway at 75 miles per hour and having no seat belts. That represents a disaster waiting to happen.”
If you want to get involved with the initiative or to find out more information, visit School Bus Safety Alliance or email Breglia.
