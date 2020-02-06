Several Berea schools under lockdown after one student possibly saw a weapon

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea-Midpark High School and Grindstone Elementary were placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon, after one student possibly saw a weapon.
According to Berea City School officials, around 1:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the high school, one student showed another student what “appeared to be a weapon".
School officials immediately called police and as a pre-caution placed those two schools under a soft lockdown.
A soft lockdown means classes were conducted as usual.
There were no injuries and school officials said there is no “imminent threat to our students and staff".
