Sherwin-Williams plans to build global headquarters in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Sherwin-Williams, the company will build its new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland.
They will also build an R&D Center in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville.
According to Sherwin Williams, the plan is to invest a minimum of $600 million to build both facilities.
The global headquarters would be in downtown Cleveland just west of Public Square between Saint Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue and will be approximately 1,000,000-square-feet in size.
The transition to the new facilities is not expected to occur until 2023 at the earliest.
